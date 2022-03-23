CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Mar. 23, 2022) Coalition forces including Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 352 and French Armée de l'Air flyover Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) as part of a training exercise including four U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Ospreys, two U.S. KC-130J Super Hercules, and two French Dassault Mirage 2000 fighter jets. CLDJ serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2022 Date Posted: 03.23.2022 07:25 Photo ID: 7105357 VIRIN: 220323-N-BT677-0001 Resolution: 5239x3493 Size: 860.02 KB Location: DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coalition Forces Flyover Camp Lemonnier [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.