    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Ariadne [Image 3 of 3]

    Exercise Ariadne

    AEGEAN SEA

    03.16.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    NATO Allied Maritime Command

    AEGEAN SEA (March 16, 2022) Spanish navy sailors conduct small boat operations during Greek-led Exercise Ariadne in the Aegean Sea, March 16, 2022. Exercise Ariadne is an annual mine countermeasures exercise hosted by the Chief of the Hellenic Fleet designed to enhance operational and tactical capabilities, and readiness of all participants. (NATO photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 06:52
    Photo ID: 7105342
    VIRIN: 220316-O-ZZ999-1001
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 11.86 MB
    Location: AEGEAN SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Ariadne [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NATO forces increase mine countermeasures readiness during Hellenic Navy&rsquo;s Exercise Ariadne

    TAGS

    Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 2
    Aegean Sea
    Exercise ARIADNE22

