AEGEAN SEA (March 18, 2022) Ships assigned to Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 2 transit the Aegean Sea during Greek-led Exercise Ariadne 22 March 18, 2022. Exercise Ariadne is an annual mine countermeasures exercise hosted by the Chief of the Hellenic Fleet designed to enhance operational and tactical capabilities, and readiness of all participants. (NATO photo)

