AEGEAN SEA (March 18, 2022) A diver participates in Greek-led Exercise Ariadne in the Aegean Sea, March 18, 2022. Exercise Ariadne is an annual mine countermeasures exercise hosted by the Chief of the Hellenic Fleet designed to enhance operational and tactical capabilities, and readiness of all participants. (NATO photo)

