U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Aidan Vela, noncommissioned officer in charge of the mental health clinic with the 36th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, receives the Linebacker of the Week award from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeremy Sloane, 36th Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. John Payne, 36th Wing command chief, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 16, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Preston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2022 Date Posted: 03.23.2022 00:55 Photo ID: 7104967 VIRIN: 220316-F-XW824-1004 Resolution: 5300x3533 Size: 1.59 MB Location: GU Hometown: GRETNA, NE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Linebacker of the Week: TSgt Aidan Vela [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Kaitlyn Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.