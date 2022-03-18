Linebacker of the Week: TSgt Aidan Vela

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Aidan Vela, noncommissioned officer in charge of the mental health clinic with the 36th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, listens to a patient at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 18, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Preston)

