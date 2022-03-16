Linebacker of the Week: TSgt Aidan Vela

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Aidan Vela, noncommissioned officer in charge of the mental health clinic with the 36th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 16, 2022.



The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities.



Vela arrived at Andersen AFB in July of 2020 as a mental health technician. Immediately, he was the primary contact for all testing, pre-deployment and permanent change of station mental health clearances. His leadership quickly earned him the title of NCOIC of the mental health clinic.



With this title, Vela leads seven mental health technicians and works alongside four commissioned providers within the clinic. He administers psychological testing and conducts initial mental health counseling to community and joint service members. Additionally, he ensures the front office and check-in personnel are taken care of, and handles any complaints or challenges thrown his way.



His team executes clinical care to about 6,500 beneficiaries, and he oversees the management of nine providers.



“The best part of my job is hearing people’s stories and seeing a positive outcome from them seeking help,” said Vela.



In addition to his daily duties, Vela manages several programs within the clinic. He fulfills the roles of the 36th Medical Group safety program manager and the flight property custodian.



“Vela truly cares about the patients, his troops and the mission,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Justin Beckett, mental health clinic element chief with the 36 OMRS. “He shows grit and perseverance to continue seeking ways to make our environment better for our patients and our team.”



Vela encourages his team to excel in their careers and recently aided in the receipt of Senior Airman Below-the-Zone, Airman of the Quarter and Airman of the Year awards within the squadron for his team members.



The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.



The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.



Way to go, Vela.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2022 Date Posted: 03.23.2022 00:46 Story ID: 416975 Location: GU Hometown: GRETNA, NE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Linebacker of the Week: TSgt Aidan Vela, by A1C Kaitlyn Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.