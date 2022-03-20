Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Springfield Arrives in Guam [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Springfield Arrives in Guam

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM

    03.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Naomi Johnson 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    220321-N-VO134-1044 APRA HARBOR, Guam (March 21, 2022) The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) arrives at Naval Base Guam from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for a homeport shift, March 21. Springfield is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Naomi Johnson)

