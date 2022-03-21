USS Springfield Arrives in Guam

The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) arrived March 21 at Naval Base Guam from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, shifting its homeport as part of the U.S. Navy strategic laydown plan for naval forces in the Indo-Pacific region.



“Springfield is America’s submarine — sharing our name with dozens of cities across the country,” said Cmdr. Andy Domina, Springfield’s commanding officer. “Many of my Sailors tell me they joined the Navy to see the world — and that is exactly what they are getting to do. I am excited to bring 150 of the finest Sailors to Guam and my crew is eager to enjoy everything that Guam has to offer.”



The security environment in the Indo-Pacific requires that the U.S. Navy station the most capable ships forward. This posture allows rapid responses for maritime and joint forces, and brings our most capable ships and submarines with the greatest amount of striking power and operational capability to bear in the timeliest manner.



“It is my pleasure to personally welcome the Sailors and families of our newest resident, USS Springfield,” said Commander Joint Region Marianas Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson. “Homeporting this front-line submarine here increases mission capabilities based in Guam, and reaffirms our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region.”



In accordance with the strategic laydown plan 2021, there will be five Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines homeported in Guam by the end of 2022.



“As part of the U.S. Navy’s plan to put the most advanced and capable units forward, USS Springfield completed a homeport shift from Pearl Harbor, Hawaii to Guam in order to support Indo-Pacific initiatives and missions,” said Capt. Bret Grabbe, commodore, Submarine Squadron 15.



The submarine’s ability to support a multitude of missions, to include anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, surveillance and reconnaissance, and strike warfare, makes Springfield one of the most capable submarines in the world.



“The crew could not have responded better to the news that we were shifting our homeport from Hawaii to Guam,” said Domina. “Given only eight months to plan and execute the homeport shift, the crew really came together to get all of the families mentally prepared for another homeport shift. I could not be more proud of our crew and our families. Their resilience and dedication to the nation make me proud to be an American.”



Commissioned March 21, 1986, Springfield is the fourth United States Navy ship to bear the name. Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines make up the majority of the submarine force, with nearly 40 still in commission. Springfield returned from its last deployment, July 24, where they conducted operations vital to national security in the Western Pacific.



Springfield is one of multiple Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 (CSS-15), which is located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam. The squadron staff is responsible for providing training, material and personnel readiness support to these commands. Also based out of Naval Base Guam are submarine tenders USS Frank Cable (AS 40) and USS Emory S. Land (AS 39). The submarines and tenders are maintained as part of the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed submarine force and are readily capable of meeting global operational requirements.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2022 Date Posted: 03.22.2022 21:47 Story ID: 416972 Location: GU Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Springfield Arrives in Guam, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.