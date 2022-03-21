220321-N-MH959-1030 APRA HARBOR, Guam (March 21, 2022) The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) arrives at Naval Base Guam from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for a homeport shift, March 21. Springfield is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darek Leary)
This work, USS Springfield Arrives in Guam [Image 4 of 4], by SA Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Springfield Arrives in Guam
USS Springfield (SSN 761)
