USS Springfield Arrives in Guam

220321-N-MH959-1030 APRA HARBOR, Guam (March 21, 2022) The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) arrives at Naval Base Guam from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for a homeport shift, March 21. Springfield is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darek Leary)

