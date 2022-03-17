Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRRI provides radiation effects course to JTFB, COPECO at Soto Cano AB [Image 3 of 3]

    AFRRI provides radiation effects course to JTFB, COPECO at Soto Cano AB

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Maria Pinel 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Col. Mitchell Meyers (left), Joint Task Force-Bravo command surgeon, gives a coin to U.S. Navy Lt. Aure Stewart (right), radiation health officer with the Armed Forces Radiobiology Research Institute at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, March 17. Aure was the coordinator for a Medical Effects of Ionizing Radiation Course provided to JTF-Bravo and Honduran Permanent Contingency Commission personnel at Soto Cano.

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 18:46
    Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN 
    JTFB
    Honduras
    Soto Cano Air Base
    COPECO
    AFRRI
    radiation effects

