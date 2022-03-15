AFRRI provides radiation effects course to JTFB, COPECO at Soto Cano AB

An instructor with the Armed Forces Radiobiology Research Institute discusses the effects and risks associated with radiation during a Medical Effects of Ionizing Radiation Course at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, March 15. The AFRRI provides rapidly deployable radiation medicine expertise in response to a radiological or nuclear event domestically or abroad.

