An instructor with the Armed Forces Radiobiology Research Institute discusses the effects and risks associated with radiation during a Medical Effects of Ionizing Radiation Course at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, March 15. The AFRRI provides rapidly deployable radiation medicine expertise in response to a radiological or nuclear event domestically or abroad.
|03.15.2022
|03.22.2022 18:46
|7104743
|220315-O-VI420-431
|4336x3123
|1.3 MB
|SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
|3
|0
AFRRI provides radiation effects course to JTFB, COPECO at Soto Cano AB
