AFRRI provides radiation effects course to JTFB, COPECO at Soto Cano AB

Medical personnel and first responders with Joint Task Force-Bravo and the Honduran Permanent Contingency Commission (COPECO) pose for a photograph with U.S. Armed Forces Radiobiology Research Institute instructors at Soto Cano Air Base, March 16. The team partnered for a three-day training course provided by the AFRRI to understand radiation and the risks associated with it.
