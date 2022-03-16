Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRRI provides radiation effects course to JTFB, COPECO at Soto Cano AB [Image 1 of 3]

    AFRRI provides radiation effects course to JTFB, COPECO at Soto Cano AB

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Martin Chahin 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Medical personnel and first responders with Joint Task Force-Bravo and the Honduran Permanent Contingency Commission (COPECO) pose for a photograph with U.S. Armed Forces Radiobiology Research Institute instructors at Soto Cano Air Base, March 16. The team partnered for a three-day training course provided by the AFRRI to understand radiation and the risks associated with it.

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 18:46
    Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN 
    JTFB
    Honduras
    Soto Cano Air Base
    COPECO
    AFRRI
    radiation effects

