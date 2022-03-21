A U.S. Army Infantryman assigned to 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska patrols Donnelly Training Area during Joint Pacific Multi Readiness Center 22-02 near Ft. Greely, AK, March 21, 2022. JPMRC 22-02, executed in Alaska with its world-class training facilities and its harsh Arctic environment, builds Soldiers and leaders into a team of skilled, tough, alert, and adaptive warriors capable of fighting and winning anywhere. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2022 Date Posted: 03.22.2022 17:35 Photo ID: 7104608 VIRIN: 220321-Z-SR689-078 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 18.06 MB Location: DONNELLY TRAINING AREA, AK, US Hometown: DELTA JUNCTION, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hilltop Recon [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.