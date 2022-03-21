U.S. Army Infantrymen assigned to 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska patrol and conduct reconnaissance in the Donnelly Training area during Joint Pacific Multi Readiness Center 22-02 near Ft. Greely, AK, March 21, 2022. JPMRC 22-02, executed in Alaska with its world-class training facilities and its harsh Arctic environment, builds Soldiers and leaders into a team of skilled, tough, alert, and adaptive warriors capable of fighting and winning anywhere. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2022 Date Posted: 03.22.2022 17:27 Photo ID: 7104604 VIRIN: 220321-Z-SR689-049 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 19.16 MB Location: AK, US Hometown: DELTA JUNCTION, AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arctic Comms on Patrol [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.