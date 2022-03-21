Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    It's All Downhill From Here [Image 3 of 4]

    It's All Downhill From Here

    AK, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    United States Army Alaska

    A U.S. Army Infantryman assigned to 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska patrols Donnelly Training Area during Joint Pacific Multi Readiness Center 22-02 near Ft. Greely, AK, March 21, 2022. JPMRC 22-02, executed in Alaska with its world-class training facilities and its harsh Arctic environment, builds Soldiers and leaders into a team of skilled, tough, alert, and adaptive warriors capable of fighting and winning anywhere. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount)

    Alaska
    Arctic
    Patrol
    Infantry
    USARAK
    JPMRC2202

