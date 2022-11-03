Members of the United States Army Alaska along with members of the 3rd Battalion, Royal 22e Régiment Canadian Army parachute to the ground after jumping out of C-130 and C-17 aircrafts over the training area of Fort Greely in Alaska USA during Exercise Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 on March 11, 2022.

(Canadian Armed Forces Photo | Cpl. Rachael Allen)

