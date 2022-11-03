Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 [Image 3 of 3]

    Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02

    FORT GREELY, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dan Bard 

    United States Army Alaska

    Members of the United States Army Alaska along with members of the 3rd Battalion, Royal 22e Régiment Canadian Army parachute to the ground after jumping out of C-130 and C-17 aircrafts over the training area of Fort Greely in Alaska USA during Exercise Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 on March 11, 2022. JPMRC 22-02 is the first Regional Combat Training Center (CTC) rotation in Alaska. It focuses on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and is a Cold Weather training event that includes a Situational Training Exercise (STX) and a Live Fire Exercise (LFX).
    Please Credit Master Sailor Dan Bard Canadian Forces Combat Camera

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 14:39
    Photo ID: 7104246
    VIRIN: 220311-O-D0113-2029-C
    Resolution: 2076x3000
    Size: 4.01 MB
    Location: FORT GREELY, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Dan Bard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02
    Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02
    Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARAK
    JPMRC2202

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT