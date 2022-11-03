Members of the United States Army Alaska along with members of the 3rd Battalion, Royal 22e Régiment Canadian Army parachute to the ground after jumping out of C-130 and C-17 aircrafts over the training area of Fort Greely in Alaska USA during Exercise Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 on March 11, 2022. JPMRC 22-02 is the first Regional Combat Training Center (CTC) rotation in Alaska. It focuses on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and is a Cold Weather training event that includes a Situational Training Exercise (STX) and a Live Fire Exercise (LFX).

Photo Credit: Master Sailor Dan Bard Canadian Forces Combat Camera

