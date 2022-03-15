Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    In remembrance of "Jolly 51" [Image 6 of 6]

    In remembrance of &quot;Jolly 51&quot;

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.15.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    A display of seven battlefield crosses, honoring the seven men who made the ultimate sacrifice on March 15, 2018, as an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter hovers in the background during a "Jolly 51" memorial ceremony at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia March 15, 2022. The Battlefield Cross is a symbolic replacement of a cross on the battlefield for a troop who has been killed. Its purpose is to show honor and respect for the fallen at the battle site. (U.S. Air Force photo)

