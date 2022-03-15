A display of seven battlefield crosses, honoring the seven men who made the ultimate sacrifice on March 15, 2018, during a "Jolly 51" memorial ceremony at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia March 15, 2022. The Battlefield Cross is a symbolic replacement of a cross on the battlefield for a troop who has been killed. Its purpose is to show honor and respect for the fallen at the battle site. (U.S. Air Force photo)
