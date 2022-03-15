46th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, 52nd ERQS, and 801st Expeditionary Maintenance Airmen pose behind seven battlefield crosses for a photo as an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter hovers above during a "Jolly 51" memorial ceremony at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia March 15, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2022 Date Posted: 03.22.2022 10:11 Photo ID: 7103704 VIRIN: 220315-F-PB262-1004 Resolution: 5775x2697 Size: 3.11 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, In remembrance of "Jolly 51" [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Kelly Goonan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.