46th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, 52nd ERQS, and 801st Expeditionary Maintenance Airmen pose behind seven battlefield crosses for a photo as an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter hovers above during a "Jolly 51" memorial ceremony at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia March 15, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo)
03.15.2022
03.22.2022
|7103704
|220315-F-PB262-1004
|5775x2697
|3.11 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|2
|1
