USAG Wiesbaden's Directorate of Family Morale Welfare and Recreation celebrate the grand opening of the Barbell Bistro on March 22, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 07:37
|Photo ID:
|7103464
|VIRIN:
|220322-A-QN293-001
|Resolution:
|1000x667
|Size:
|175.86 KB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Garrison Wiesbaden celebrates grand opening of new bistro, picnic area [Image 3 of 3], by Brady Gross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
