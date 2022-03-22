Col. Mario Washington, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander and Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Russell celebrate the opening of Pride Park with the Directorate of Public Works project team on March 22, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 07:37
|Photo ID:
|7103466
|VIRIN:
|220322-A-QN293-003
|Resolution:
|1000x667
|Size:
|231.53 KB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Garrison Wiesbaden celebrates grand opening of new bistro, picnic area [Image 3 of 3], by Brady Gross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Garrison Wiesbaden celebrates grand opening of new bistro, picnic area
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT