Garrison Wiesbaden celebrates grand opening of new bistro, picnic area

WIESBADEN, Germany – Two projects already in use received the official ribbon-cutting treatment at Clay Kaserne on March 22. The garrison command team joined teams from the Directorate of Family Morale Welfare and Recreation and the Directorate of Public Works, in celebrating the grand openings of MWR’s Barbell Bistro and DPW’s new picnic area right around the corner.



The picnic area and new bistro shows the priority the Garrison places on quality of life improvements for the employees and residents of the community, while getting after installation and infrastructure improvements at the same time.



The picnic area, named “Pride Park,” features bricks installed with the signatures of all current DPW employees, a way of showing the legacy of the current DPW workforce, said Shawn Priet, DPW’s operation officer. The directorate will also be working on getting permanent overhead cover put up so the picnic area can be used throughout the year.



MWR’s new bistro provides another option for healthy breakfast and lunch items at Clay Kaserne.



Michael Malhotra, manager of the Barbell Bistro, said that they have prioritized fresh ingredients over pre-packaged options and menu items reflect the food diversity of the local population – filling their menu with a variety of Turkish, Indian and traditional German offerings.



The Barbell bistro is now open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Pride Park is fully finished for all to use.

