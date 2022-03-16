U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cooper Little, a ramp services supervisor assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, secures an Army humane, assigned to the 1-153rd Cavalry Regiment, inside the cargo hold C-17 Globemaster III, during Operation Agile Spartan II at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 16, 2022. The members participated in Operation Agile Spartan (OAS) II, a large-scale, joint and multinational operation focused on Operational Testing & Evaluation of Agile Combat Employment core competencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2022 Date Posted: 03.22.2022 08:37 Photo ID: 7103446 VIRIN: 220316-Z-YI114-1043 Resolution: 5520x3673 Size: 5.69 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen and Soldiers work jointly during Operation Agile Spartan II [Image 39 of 39], by TSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.