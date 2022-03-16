U.S. Soldiers with the 3rd Battalion, 157th Field Artillery Regiment and 1-153rd Cavalry Regiment, load onto an Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron during Operation Agile Spartan II at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 16, 2022. The members participated in Operation Agile Spartan (OAS) II, a large-scale, joint and multinational operation focused on Operational Testing & Evaluation of Agile Combat Employment core competencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2022 Date Posted: 03.22.2022 08:38 Photo ID: 7103453 VIRIN: 220316-Z-YI114-1052 Resolution: 5544x3689 Size: 5.57 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen and Soldiers work jointly during Operation Agile Spartan II [Image 39 of 39], by TSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.