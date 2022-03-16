Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen and Soldiers work jointly during Operation Agile Spartan II [Image 29 of 39]

    Airmen and Soldiers work jointly during Operation Agile Spartan II

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kayleigh Haggerty, a ramp supervisor assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, secures an Army High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 157th Field Artillery Regiment, inside the cargo hold C-17 Globemaster III, during Operation Agile Spartan II at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 16, 2022. The members participated in Operation Agile Spartan (OAS) II, a large-scale, joint and multinational operation focused on Operational Testing & Evaluation of Agile Combat Employment core competencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 08:37
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    This work, Airmen and Soldiers work jointly during Operation Agile Spartan II [Image 39 of 39], by TSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    joint
    interoperability
    aerial port
    Southwest Asia
    The Rock

