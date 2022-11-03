Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment conducts sling load and air assault operations with the Royal Netherlands 11th Infantry Brigade during Rapid Falcon 2022

    3rd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment conducts sling load and air assault operations with the Royal Netherlands 11th Infantry Brigade during Rapid Falcon 2022

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Capt. Taylor Criswell 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU AIR BASE, Romania – Soldiers of the Royal Netherlands 13th Air Assault Battalion,11th Air Assault Brigade receive a Light Support Vehicle (LSV) via sling load during Rapid Falcon, MK Air Base, Romania, March 11, 2022.

    Rapid Falcon is designed as a joint multinational exercise to increase operability and joint reaction capacity as well as the development of functional relationships between participating structures. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Taylor Criswell)

