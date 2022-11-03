3rd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment conducts sling load and air assault operations with the Royal Netherlands 11th Infantry Brigade during Rapid Falcon 2022

MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU AIR BASE, Romania –3rd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment UH60 Blackhawks return Royal Netherlands 11th Air Assault Brigade Light Support Vehicles (LSVs) via sling load operations during Rapid Falcon, MK Air Base, Romania, March 11, 2022.





Rapid Falcon is designed as a joint multinational exercise to increase operability and joint reaction capacity as well as the development of functional relationships between participating structures. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Taylor Criswell)

