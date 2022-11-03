MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU AIR BASE, Romania – Soldiers of the Royal Netherlands 11th Air Assault Brigade await the landing of 1st Air Cavalry Brigade UH60 Blackhawk sling loads during Rapid Falcon, MK Air Base, Romania, March 11, 2022.



Rapid Falcon is designed as a joint multinational exercise to increase operability and joint reaction capacity as well as the development of functional relationships between participating structures. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Taylor Criswell)

Date Taken: 03.11.2022
Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
3rd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment conducts sling load and air assault operations with the Royal Netherlands 11th Infantry Brigade during Rapid Falcon 2022