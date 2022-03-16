Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ground Guide [Image 3 of 3]

    Ground Guide

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Smith 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    A Soldier from 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division ground guides a Bradley Fighting Vehicle off the range following their gunnery iteration near Fort Bliss, Texas, on March 16, 2022. 2nd BDE is participating in gunnery tables to prepare for upcoming training exercises.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ground Guide [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Justin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Bliss
    Bradley
    gunnery
    1st Armored Division

