A Soldier from 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division ground guides a Bradley Fighting Vehicle off the range following their gunnery iteration near Fort Bliss, Texas, on March 16, 2022. 2nd BDE is participating in gunnery tables to prepare for upcoming training exercises.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2022 Date Posted: 03.21.2022 21:13 Photo ID: 7103002 VIRIN: 220316-A-AD451-0212 Resolution: 6261x4174 Size: 3.52 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ground Guide [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Justin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.