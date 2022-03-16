Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chase [Image 2 of 3]

    Chase

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Smith 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    A Soldier from 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division brings up the rear as he helps escort a Bradley Fighting Vehicle off the gunnery range near Fort Bliss, Texas, on March 16, 2022. 2nd BDE is performing gunnery tables for upcoming training events.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 21:13
    Photo ID: 7103001
    VIRIN: 220316-A-AD451-0216
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chase [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Justin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Waiting
    Chase
    Ground Guide

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    Bradley
    gunnery
    1st Armored Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT