A Soldier from 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division brings up the rear as he helps escort a Bradley Fighting Vehicle off the gunnery range near Fort Bliss, Texas, on March 16, 2022. 2nd BDE is performing gunnery tables for upcoming training events.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 21:13
|Photo ID:
|7103001
|VIRIN:
|220316-A-AD451-0216
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Chase [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Justin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
