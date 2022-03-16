A Soldier from 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division brings up the rear as he helps escort a Bradley Fighting Vehicle off the gunnery range near Fort Bliss, Texas, on March 16, 2022. 2nd BDE is performing gunnery tables for upcoming training events.

