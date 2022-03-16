Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Waiting

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Smith 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    Soldiers of 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division observe their peers shoot targets from atop their Bradley Fighting Vehicle near Fort Bliss, Texas on March 16, 2022. 2nd BDE is performing gunnery tables for future training.

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 21:13
    Photo ID: 7103000
    VIRIN: 220316-A-AD451-0206
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Waiting [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Justin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Bliss
    Bradley
    gunnery
    1st Armored Division
    Iron Brigade

