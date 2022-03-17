An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing flies over Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 17, 2022. The F-16, a common-use aircraft for NATO nations, is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft ready to conduct counter-air, air interdiction, close air support and forward air controllers missions in both day and night conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2022 Date Posted: 03.21.2022 20:29 Photo ID: 7102975 VIRIN: 220317-F-SQ280-0110 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 5.5 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wolf Pack jets wake morning skies [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.