Wolf Pack jets wake morning skies

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing takes flight over Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 17, 2022. Airmen, aircraft and other assets at Kunsan AB collectively deliver agile air, space and cyberspace capabilities in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, the largest regional area of responsibility encompassing nearly half the earth’s surface. USINDOPACOM’s vision is to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific alongside a constellation of like-minded Allies and Partners, united by mutual security, interests, and values. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

