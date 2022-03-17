An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing takes off from Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 17, 2022. The F-16, a common-use aircraft for NATO nations, is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft ready to conduct counter-air, air interdiction, close air support and forward air controllers missions in both day and night conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 20:29
|Photo ID:
|7102974
|VIRIN:
|220317-F-SQ280-0147
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|3.39 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Wolf Pack jets wake morning skies [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
