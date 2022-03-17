Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack jets wake morning skies [Image 2 of 4]

    Wolf Pack jets wake morning skies

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing takes off from Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 17, 2022. The F-16, a common-use aircraft for NATO nations, is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft ready to conduct counter-air, air interdiction, close air support and forward air controllers missions in both day and night conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Kunsan AB
    multi-role fighter aircraft

