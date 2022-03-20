U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 110th Chemical Battalion mitigate a simluated leak in a multiple round container during Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives training aboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during exercise Operation Iron Flight, March 20, 2022, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. The pre-planned exercise in conjunction with Exercise Rainier Kraken evaluated joint forces’ ability to employ the force and perform in a high-intensity, contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Heather Cozad Staley)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 18:55
|Photo ID:
|7102862
|VIRIN:
|220320-F-AH330-1148
|Resolution:
|2832x4256
|Size:
|6.71 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 110 CM BN participate in CBRNE training on aircraft [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Heather Cozad Staley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT