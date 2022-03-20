110 CM BN participate in CBRNE training on aircraft

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 110th Chemical Battalion mitigate a simluated leak in a multiple round container during Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives training aboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during exercise Operation Iron Flight, March 20, 2022, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. The pre-planned exercise in conjunction with Exercise Rainier Kraken evaluated joint forces’ ability to employ the force and perform in a high-intensity, contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Heather Cozad Staley)

