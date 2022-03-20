Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    110 CM BN participate in CBRNE training on aircraft [Image 3 of 3]

    110 CM BN participate in CBRNE training on aircraft

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Heather Cozad Staley 

    446th Airlift Wing Public Affairs (AFRC)

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 110th Chemical Battalion mitigate a simluated leak in a multiple round container during Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives training aboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during exercise Operation Iron Flight, March 20, 2022, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. The pre-planned exercise in conjunction with Exercise Rainier Kraken evaluated joint forces’ ability to employ the force and perform in a high-intensity, contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Heather Cozad Staley)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 110 CM BN participate in CBRNE training on aircraft [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Heather Cozad Staley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

