446 AW, 110 CM BN exercise together

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 110th Chemical Battalion board a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during exercise Rainier Kraken, March 20, 2022, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. The pre-planned exercise is designed to demonstrate the joint forces’ ability to operate and survive in all operating domains – air, land, and cyberspace. Exercise Rainier Kraken provided an opportunity for Reserve Citizen Airmen assigned to the 446th Airlift Wing to collaborate with Soldiers assigned to the 110th Chemical Battalion and the Washington Air National Guard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Heather Cozad Staley)

