Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    446 AW, 110 CM BN exercise together [Image 1 of 3]

    446 AW, 110 CM BN exercise together

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Heather Cozad Staley 

    446th Airlift Wing Public Affairs (AFRC)

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 110th Chemical Battalion board a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during exercise Rainier Kraken, March 20, 2022, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. The pre-planned exercise is designed to demonstrate the joint forces’ ability to operate and survive in all operating domains – air, land, and cyberspace. Exercise Rainier Kraken provided an opportunity for Reserve Citizen Airmen assigned to the 446th Airlift Wing to collaborate with Soldiers assigned to the 110th Chemical Battalion and the Washington Air National Guard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Heather Cozad Staley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 18:52
    Photo ID: 7102854
    VIRIN: 220320-F-AH330-1035
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 4.81 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 446 AW, 110 CM BN exercise together [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Heather Cozad Staley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    446 AW, 110 CM BN exercise together
    446 AW and 110 CM BN exercise together
    110 CM BN participate in CBRNE training on aircraft

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CBRNE
    AFRC
    exercise
    446 AW
    97 AS
    110 CM BN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT