    446 AW and 110 CM BN exercise together [Image 2 of 3]

    446 AW and 110 CM BN exercise together

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Heather Cozad Staley 

    446th Airlift Wing Public Affairs (AFRC)

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 110th Chemical Battalion participate in technical escort mission and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives training during Operation Iron Flight, aboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, March 20, 2022, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. The pre-planned exercise in partnership with exercise Rainier Kraken is designed to demonstrate the joint forces’ ability to operate and survive in all operating domains – air, land, and cyberspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Heather Cozad Staley)

    This work, 446 AW and 110 CM BN exercise together [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Heather Cozad Staley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

