Fleet Battle Problem 22-1 NECC

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (March 19, 2022) Operators from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 12 launch the Mark 18 Swordfish, a remote-controlled drone, off the coast of Camp LeJeune, North Carolina during Fleet Battle Problem (FBP) 22-1. FBP 22-1 integrates naval capabilities to support special operations, provide defense ashore and at sea, and develop the use of unmanned underwater vehicles. It will build upon the lessons from Large Scale Exercise 2021 and past Fleet Battle Problems. U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Kim Martinez/Released

