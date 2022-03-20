Fleet Battle Problem 22-1 NECC

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (March 20, 2022) Rear Admiral Joseph DiGuardo, commander Navy Expeditionary Combat Command talks with Marines at the Expeditionary Advanced Base entry control point during Fleet Battle Problem (FBP) 22-1. FBP 22-1 integrates naval capabilities to support special operations, provide defense ashore and at sea, and develop the use of unmanned underwater vehicles. It will build upon the lessons from Large Scale Exercise 2021 and past Fleet Battle Problems. U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Kim Martinez/Released

Date Taken: 03.20.2022 Date Posted: 03.21.2022 Photo ID: 7102851 by CPO Kimberly Martinez