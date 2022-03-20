Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Battle Problem 22-1 NECC [Image 3 of 4]

    Fleet Battle Problem 22-1 NECC

    UNITED STATES

    03.20.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Kimberly Martinez 

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command

    CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (March 20, 2022) From left: Torpedoman 1st Class Corey Hill and Chief Electronics Technician Daniel Long, assigned to Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Squadron 1, launch the IVER3 Autonomous Underwater Vehicle off the coast of Camp LeJeune, North Carolina during Fleet Battle Problem (FBP) 22-1. FBP 22-1 integrates naval capabilities to support special operations, provide defense ashore and at sea, and develop the use of unmanned underwater vehicles. It will build upon the lessons from Large Scale Exercise 2021 and past Fleet Battle Problems. U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Kim Martinez/Released

    This work, Fleet Battle Problem 22-1 NECC [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Kimberly Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces Lead Joint Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations During Fleet Battle Problem 22-1

