CMSAF speaks with Airmen during visit to Hill AFB

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass posed for a photo with members of the 523rd Electronics Maintenance Squadron flight controls and servo valves shops on March 15, 2022, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. This shop handles maintenance for the electronic flight controls for various aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua M. Carroll)

