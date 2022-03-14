CMSAF speaks with Airmen during visit to Hill AFB

Kyle Broderick, 523rd Electronics Maintenance Squadron flight controls and servo supervisor, gives a mission brief to Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass March 15, 2022, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The shops are responsible for the electronic flight controls for various aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua M. Carroll)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 17:11
|Photo ID:
|7102654
|VIRIN:
|220315-F-CA816-1813
|Resolution:
|3379x1900
|Size:
|3.9 MB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
