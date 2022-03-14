CMSAF speaks with Airmen during visit to Hill AFB

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HILL AFB, UT, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Carroll 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass presents a coin to Bonnie Sill, supervisor of electrical equipment repair, 309th Electronics Maintenance Group March 15, 2022, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The 309th EMXG is the electronics center for the Ogden Air Logistics Complex and provides repair and overhaul for exchangeable assets for a multitude of systems on an assortment of Air Force weapons systems including fighter aircraft, intercontinental ballistic missiles, powered aerospace ground equipment, tactical shelters, as well as refurbishment of radomes worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua M. Carroll)

    Hill AFB
    CMSAF
    coining
    Team 19
    309th AMXG
    CMSAF Bass

