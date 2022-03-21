Rear Admiral Mark Melson MSC Visit

Norfolk, Va. (March 21, 2022) - Rear Adm. Mark Melson, Deputy Director, Joint Force Development and Design Integration, Joint Staff, poses for a photo with Rear Adm. Michael Wettlaufer, Commander, Military Sealift Command (MSC), during his tour of MSC. Melson received a command brief during his visit where he learned about the overview and history of MSC. (U.S. Navy photo by Visual Information Specialist Ryan Carter)

IMAGE INFO Date Posted: 03.21.2022 13:41 Photo ID: 7102293 VIRIN: 220321-N-TF680-0017 Resolution: 4182x2987 Size: 1.38 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US