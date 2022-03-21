Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Admiral Mark Melson MSC Visit [Image 1 of 2]

    Rear Admiral Mark Melson MSC Visit

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2022

    Photo by Ryan Carter 

    USN Military Sealift Command

    Norfolk, Va. (March 21, 2022) - Capt. Denise Smith, Chief of Staff, Military Sealift Command (MSC), greets Rear Adm. Mark Melson, Deputy Director, Joint Force Development and Design Integration, Joint Staff, as he arrives at MSC. Melson received a command brief during his visit where he learned about the overview and history of MSC. (U.S. Navy photo by Visual Information Specialist Ryan Carter)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 13:41
    Photo ID: 7102292
    VIRIN: 220321-N-TF680-0012
    Resolution: 4996x3569
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    MSC
    "Military Sealift Command
    USN
    Official Visit

