Rear Admiral Mark Melson MSC Visit

Norfolk, Va. (March 21, 2022) - Capt. Denise Smith, Chief of Staff, Military Sealift Command (MSC), greets Rear Adm. Mark Melson, Deputy Director, Joint Force Development and Design Integration, Joint Staff, as he arrives at MSC. Melson received a command brief during his visit where he learned about the overview and history of MSC. (U.S. Navy photo by Visual Information Specialist Ryan Carter)

