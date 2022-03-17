U.S. Soldiers assigned to 207th Military Intelligence Brigade, 307th Military Intelligence Battalion take a group photo in a gas chamber during Lightning Focus 22, Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 17, 2022. Lightning Focus 22 provides esprit de corps and comradery within the organization so that they can work better as a team. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 04:05
|Photo ID:
|7101385
|VIRIN:
|220317-A-RG158-0033
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|17.08 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CS Gas Chamber [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT