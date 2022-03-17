U.S. Soldiers assigned to 207th Military Intelligence Brigade, 307th Military Intelligence Battalion don and inspect their masks before entering a gas chamber during Lightning Focus 22, Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 17, 2022. Lightning Focus 22 provides esprit de corps and comradery within the organization so that they can work better as a team. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2022 Date Posted: 03.21.2022 04:05 Photo ID: 7101383 VIRIN: 220317-A-RG158-0017 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 26.3 MB Location: DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CS Gas Chamber [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.